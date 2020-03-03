Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KEYS opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,581 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after purchasing an additional 782,435 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

