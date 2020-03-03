Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $149.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $133.77 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 766,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after purchasing an additional 256,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 118.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,789,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,577,000 after purchasing an additional 178,921 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 136.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

