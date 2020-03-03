Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 35,489 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Stitch Fix worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.72.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,774.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,071 shares of company stock worth $8,657,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

