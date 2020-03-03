Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,907 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

