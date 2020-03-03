Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 121.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,078 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd alerts:

Shares of IDE stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.