Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.63 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 399.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.