Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.66 Million Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,699 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,391.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 170,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $92.68.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.