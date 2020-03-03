Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,054 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 95,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,124,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194,924 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

NYSE:CFG opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

