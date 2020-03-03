Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $633.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,075. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

