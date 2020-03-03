Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after buying an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total transaction of $864,151.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total transaction of $632,458.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $618.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $609.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.17. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $421.19 and a 12 month high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

