Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 10,392 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CL King assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of CBRL opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

