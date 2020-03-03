Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 61,803 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,803 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 179,794 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 655,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 357,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 258,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

