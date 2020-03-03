Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.66 Million Position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 522,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 334,700 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert D. Agdern bought 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $50,344.52.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

