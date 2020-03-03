Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 63,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,946 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $245.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.79.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

