Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,097 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

CRL opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

