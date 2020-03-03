Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider John J. Bolla Sells 1,251 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider John J. Bolla sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $19,753.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,154 shares in the company, valued at $555,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Lantheus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

