Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy Sells 1,552 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $24,506.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,424.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.46. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 45.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

