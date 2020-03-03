Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Limbach alerts:

NASDAQ LMB opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Limbach has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Charles A. Bacon III acquired 60,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,293.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.