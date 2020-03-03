LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.00 million, a P/E ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 1.22.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

