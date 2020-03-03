LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.06

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $250.06 and traded as high as $321.00. LSL Property Services shares last traded at $317.00, with a volume of 24,363 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $334.35 million and a P/E ratio of 33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.83.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

