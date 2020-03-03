LSV Asset Management Acquires 10,500 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of Apollo Investment worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AINV. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

