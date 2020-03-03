LSV Asset Management Acquires 30,100 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

