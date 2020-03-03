LSV Asset Management Buys 15,100 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Integer by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Integer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE:ITGR opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.