LSV Asset Management Buys 400 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,872. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.