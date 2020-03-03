LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

MKSI opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

