LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

NYSE MCD opened at $202.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.