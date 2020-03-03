LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.57% of Hurco Companies worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 4,342.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURC stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $193.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HURC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

