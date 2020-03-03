LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 407.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,397 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.63% of Tredegar worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tredegar by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Tredegar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tredegar by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Tredegar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $568.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.