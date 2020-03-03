LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.29% of Townsquare Media worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media Inc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $168.79 million, a PE ratio of -89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

