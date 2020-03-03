LSV Asset Management Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 71,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHBI stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.60. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

