LSV Asset Management Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.61% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,218.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 32,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 223,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. ValuEngine cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.