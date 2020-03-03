LSV Asset Management Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 183,688 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 143.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 307,910 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 24,776 shares during the period.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $926.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.