LSV Asset Management Has $3.57 Million Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.04% of Willis Lease Finance worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $331.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.