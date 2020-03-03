LSV Asset Management Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of MUSA opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average is $103.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

