LSV Asset Management Has $3.90 Million Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,558 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.30% of PC Connection worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PC Connection by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PC Connection by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PC Connection by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.24. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $161,990.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

