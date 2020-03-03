LSV Asset Management Has $4.31 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 493,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 237,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 149,033 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,170,000 after buying an additional 1,026,438 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

