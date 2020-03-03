LSV Asset Management Invests $3.06 Million in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.40% of Johnson Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JOUT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $628.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.