LSV Asset Management Invests $5.30 Million in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 107,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,227,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 470.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 14.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Sleep Number stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

