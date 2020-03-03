LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. 6 Meridian raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 53.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 136,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

