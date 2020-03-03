LSV Asset Management Purchases 13,300 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in China Telecom by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in China Telecom by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in China Telecom by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Telecom by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHA opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

