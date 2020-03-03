LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,484 Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.69% of Innophos worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPHS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Innophos by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Innophos by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innophos by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innophos by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Innophos in the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innophos alerts:

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

IPHS opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.