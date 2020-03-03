LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

