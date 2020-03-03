LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,323,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,887,721 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.83% of McDermott International worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 873.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDermott International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDermott International by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 148,503 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in McDermott International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDermott International alerts:

MDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

McDermott International stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. McDermott International Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.