LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Northeast Bancorp were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Northeast Bancorp by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northeast Bancorp by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northeast Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.