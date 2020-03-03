LSV Asset Management Sells 136,520 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.90% of HCI Group worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HCI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.