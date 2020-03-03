LSV Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Shares of LMT opened at $381.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $424.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

