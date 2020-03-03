LSV Asset Management Sells 16,400 Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 993,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.40% of Smart Sand worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SND. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SND stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.15. Smart Sand Inc has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

