LSV Asset Management Sells 2,200 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

HCC stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $905.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCC. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

