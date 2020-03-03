LSV Asset Management Sells 2,500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,901,000 after purchasing an additional 819,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $77,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

