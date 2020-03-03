LSV Asset Management Sells 3,700 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

